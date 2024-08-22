On August 22, 2024, Padraig Mcdonnell, President and CEO of Agilent Technologies Inc (A, Financial), sold 1,958 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day as per the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 24,118 shares of Agilent Technologies Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. The company provides laboratories worldwide with instruments, services, consumables, applications, and expertise, enabling customers to gain the insights they seek.

Over the past year, Padraig Mcdonnell has sold a total of 7,832 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been 15 insider sells and only 1 insider buy at Agilent Technologies Inc.

Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc were trading at $145 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $40.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 29.34, slightly above the industry median of 29.09.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.09, based on a GF Value of $133.52. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation perspectives.

