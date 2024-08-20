Release Date: August 20, 2024

Positive Points

Anora Group Plc (OHEL:ANORA, Financial) sustained double-digit EBITDA growth, achieving a 17% increase compared to Q2 2023.

Gross margins improved significantly, with a 350 basis points increase, reaching 42.3%, driven by the Wine and Spirits beverage business.

The net revenue gap was reduced from -8% in Q1 to -3% in Q2, with the Wine and Spirits segment showing slight growth.

The company continued to improve its net debt leverage ratio, maintaining a solid cash position and reducing debt.

The Wine segment saw a strong quarter with a 21% increase in gross profit and a EUR 4.4 million EBITDA, driven by price increases, mix management, and synergies from the Globus Wine acquisition.

Negative Points

The Industrial segment underperformed, with profitability roughly half of last year's level, impacting overall financial performance.

The introduction of 8% wine in Finland presents a double-edged sword, potentially reducing footfall in alcohol monopolies and affecting long-term sales.

The Spirits segment faced heavy headwinds, including declining volume trends and down trading in Denmark, despite managing to deliver flat net revenue.

The outlook for Travel Retail remains bleak, and changes in distributor arrangements in Germany could disrupt shipment patterns.

Structural challenges in the Industrial segment, such as limited pricing power and the inability to quickly reduce costs, continue to pose difficulties.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the competitive situation in the grocery retail for the new 8% alcohol content wine segment in Finland?

A: (Jacek Pastuszka, CEO) All large wine players have responded positively, establishing their presence on the shelves. The consumer reaction and retailer stance will determine the long-term success. Initial indications are positive, but it will take more time to see the full impact.

Q: Do you expect grocery retailers to introduce their own private labels in the 8% wine category?

A: (Jacek Pastuszka, CEO) Retailers may first assess the category's performance before introducing private labels. The current portfolio may change over time as the category develops.

Q: How do you see the introduction of 8% wine in grocery stores impacting your spirits sales in Finland?

A: (Jacek Pastuszka, CEO) There is a risk of reduced footfall in alcohol monopolies, especially in remote areas. However, there are no dramatic indications of this yet, and more time is needed to assess the impact.

Q: What is the timeline for improving the profitability of the Industrial segment, given the structural issues?

A: (Jacek Pastuszka, CEO) There are no quick fixes. Some contracts are satisfactory, while others are challenging. Stabilization of Finlandia volumes in the second half of the year may bring some relief, but other issues like depressed pricing will not change dramatically.

Q: How is the earnings development in Denmark's Globus Wine, which had weak performance before?

A: (Jacek Pastuszka, CEO) The Danish business is on track financially and in market share. The focus is now on improving marginality, especially as consumers are down trading and moving to discount channels.

Q: What factors caused the increase in group and allocation costs?

A: (Stein Eriksen, CFO) Anora has changed allocation keys for group costs. The consistent cost increase of around EUR1.5 million per quarter is expected to continue in Q3 and Q4.

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial targets until 2030 compared to recent performance?

A: (Stein Eriksen, CFO) Anora is progressing well in reducing net debt and has delivered EBITDA growth for three consecutive quarters. Net sales remain soft due to weak market growth in the Nordics.

Q: What are the main challenges faced by the Spirits segment in the current market environment?

A: (Jacek Pastuszka, CEO) The Spirits segment faces declining volume trends, especially in Finland, and down trading in Denmark. Despite these challenges, the segment delivered flat net revenue through pricing and mix management.

Q: How has the introduction of 8% wine in Finland impacted the overall wine business?

A: (Jacek Pastuszka, CEO) The 8% wine introduction has driven slight growth in net revenue, with significant margin enhancement. The company captured more than 40% market share in the initial sales.

Q: What are the key factors driving the improvement in the Wine segment's profitability?

A: (Jacek Pastuszka, CEO) Key factors include price increases, mix management, synergies from the Globus Wine acquisition, and commercial vigilance in capturing emerging opportunities like the 8% wine in Finland.

