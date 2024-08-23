On August 23, 2024, Shawn Powers, Executive Vice President, Human Resources at TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI, Financial), executed a sale of 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 101,741 shares of TTM Technologies Inc.

TTM Technologies Inc specializes in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), radio-frequency (RF) components, and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies. The company serves a diverse set of markets including aerospace, defense, automotive, networking/communications, and medical.

Over the past year, Shawn Powers has sold a total of 7,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at TTM Technologies Inc shows a total of 21 insider sales and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of TTM Technologies Inc were priced at $20.5 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap stands at approximately $2.095 billion. The price-earnings ratio is notably high at 128.44, significantly above the industry median of 21.49 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to GF Value is $14.94, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37. This suggests that TTM Technologies Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider at TTM Technologies Inc provides an interesting data point for investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

