On August 21, 2024, David Zapolsky, Senior Vice President at Amazon.com Inc (AMZN, Financial), sold 9,490 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 64,610 shares of Amazon.com Inc.

Amazon.com Inc operates as an online retailer and provides services through various websites. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices. It offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products and fulfill orders through the company, and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, app developers, and others to publish and sell content.

Over the past year, David Zapolsky has sold a total of 102,586 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Amazon.com Inc has seen a total of 72 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Amazon.com Inc were trading at $180.88 on the day of the sale. The company's market cap is approximately $1,858.14 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 42.35, which is above the industry median of 17.265.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $158.78, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.14. This suggests that Amazon.com Inc is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

