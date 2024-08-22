On August 22, 2024, Gary Kramer, President & CEO of Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI, Financial), executed a sale of 14,036 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 228,507 shares of Barrett Business Services Inc.

Barrett Business Services Inc, commonly referred to as BBSI, is a provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to help its clients. This strategic approach helps organizations to improve their efficiency and profitability.

Over the past year, Gary Kramer has been active in the market with respect to shares of the company. The insider has sold a total of 49,129 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader trend in insider transactions for Barrett Business Services Inc shows a predominance of selling activities, with 7 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year.

Shares of Barrett Business Services Inc were trading at $35.43 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is currently $934.949 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 19.60, which is above both the industry median of 17.74 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $25.83, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37. This suggests that Barrett Business Services Inc is significantly overvalued at the current price level.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider sale might provide investors with context regarding how executives at Barrett Business Services Inc view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

