On August 22, 2024, Chad Whalen, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Sales at F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), executed a sale of 5,493 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 21,738 shares of F5 Inc.

F5 Inc specializes in multi-cloud application services and security solutions, helping organizations seamlessly scale cloud, data center, telecommunications, and software-defined networking deployments.

Over the past year, Chad Whalen has sold a total of 8,569 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at F5 Inc, where there have been no insider buys but 35 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of F5 Inc were priced at $198.88 on the day of the transaction. The company holds a market cap of approximately $11.60 billion. The price-earnings ratio of F5 Inc stands at 21.38, which is below both the industry median of 25.24 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $172.71, indicating that with a current price of $198.88, F5 Inc is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics against its historical performance and industry standards.

