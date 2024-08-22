On August 22, 2024, Anutthara Bharadwaj, President of Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial), executed a sale of 760 shares of the company at a price of $160 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 144,726 shares of Atlassian Corp.

Atlassian Corp (TEAM, Financial) specializes in collaboration, development, and issue tracking software for teams. With a broad suite of productivity tools, Atlassian supports software development projects from initial concept to final product.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 46,373 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 572 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of Atlassian Corp were trading at $160 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $41.60 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $250.94, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.64.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical valuation multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of investors, especially considering the company's current valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.