On August 22, 2024, Charles Stonehill, a Director at AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB, Financial), executed a sale of 4,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 25,923 shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB, Financial) is a global investment management firm providing solutions to meet the unique needs of investors. The company offers a broad range of investment services, including equity management, fixed income, and alternative investment options.

The shares were sold at a price of $34.87 each. On the day of the sale, the market cap of AllianceBernstein Holding LP was approximately $4.01 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stood at 12.18, slightly above the industry median of 12.1.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of AllianceBernstein Holding LP is estimated at $37.92 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.92.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history for AllianceBernstein Holding LP shows no insider buys and two insider sells. The insider, Charles Stonehill, has sold a total of 4,000 shares over the past year and has not made any purchases.

This recent transaction follows a trend observed within the company, where insider sales are more prevalent than insider buys, suggesting a cautious approach from the insiders regarding their investment in the company at current market prices.

For more detailed information on AllianceBernstein Holding LP's financial metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors are encouraged to review the company's latest filings and financial statements.

