On August 23, 2024, Timothy Gokey, Chief Executive Officer of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial), executed a sale of 25,000 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at an average price of $209.31 per share, totaling approximately $5,232,750. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 206,349.0271 shares of the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR, Financial) is a global fintech leader that provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for broker-dealers, banks, mutual funds, and corporate issuers globally. The company's services include processing securities transactions and managing investor communications.

Over the past year, Timothy Gokey has sold a total of 109,341 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc were trading at $209.31 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $24.40 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.67, which is above both the industry median of 25.24 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation metrics show a GF Value of $192.68, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance and stock valuation adjustments.

