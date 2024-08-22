On August 22, 2024, Kevin Sullivan, Director at Griffon Corp (GFF, Financial), executed a sale of 12,447 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 50,390 shares of Griffon Corp.

Griffon Corp operates in the manufacturing sector, primarily focusing on home and building products, along with professional tools. The company's diverse portfolio allows it to serve a wide range of markets, from residential and commercial construction to home improvement and security.

Over the past year, Kevin Sullivan has sold a total of 12,447 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Griffon Corp were priced at $65 on the day of the transaction, positioning the company with a market cap of approximately $3.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Griffon Corp stands at 17.94, which is above the industry median of 12.925.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.8. The GF Value of $36.13 is significantly lower than the current trading price, suggesting a potential overvaluation in the market price.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider selling activity and the current stock valuation metrics provide investors with critical data points for monitoring Griffon Corp's stock performance and insider behaviors.

