On August 22, 2024, Christopher Maggiore, serving as Director and 10% Owner, purchased 31,336 shares of Zivo Bioscience Inc (ZIVO, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly holds 498,443 shares of the company.

Zivo Bioscience Inc is engaged in the study, development, and commercialization of natural bioactive compounds derived from its proprietary algal cultures to address dietary and health-related markets.

The transaction occurred when shares of Zivo Bioscience Inc were priced at $8.34, resulting in a total investment by the insider of approximately $261,043.44. The company's market cap following the purchase is $27.771 million.

Over the past year, Christopher Maggiore has been an active buyer in the stock, purchasing a total of 239,872 shares. There have been no sales recorded by the insider during this period. The overall insider transaction history for Zivo Bioscience Inc shows a trend of more purchases than sales, with 6 insider buys and 0 insider sells over the last year.

For investors, understanding the behavior of company insiders can provide valuable insights, as their buying and selling decisions can reflect their view on the company's future prospects. The recent purchase by Christopher Maggiore might indicate a positive outlook on the company's valuation and future performance.

