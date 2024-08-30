QuantumScape Corp (QS, Financial), a leader in the development of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles, reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC Filing. The company's Chief Legal Officer, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, sold 50,575 shares on August 21, 2024. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,745 shares of QuantumScape Corp.

QuantumScape Corp specializes in the innovation of solid-state batteries, a crucial technology for the future of electric vehicles. The company's efforts are geared towards enhancing the range and safety of electric vehicles, positioning it as a significant player in the automotive industry's shift towards electric mobility.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $5.99, valuing the sale at approximately $303,044.25. This sale has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly, yet MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III retains a substantial number of shares.

Over the past year, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III has been actively managing his holdings in the company, selling a total of 889,660 shares and making no purchases. This latest transaction is part of a broader trend observed within QuantumScape Corp, where insider activity has predominantly been in the form of sales. In the past year, there have been 34 insider sells and no insider buys.

The company's market cap stands at $3.09 billion as of the last trading price, reflecting the scale and potential investor interest in this innovative technology firm.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into the perspectives and actions of key executives within QuantumScape Corp.

