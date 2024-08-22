On August 22, 2024, Todd Cello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of TransUnion (TRU, Financial), sold 12,463 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 88,963 shares of TransUnion.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that provides data and analytics services to help businesses and consumers make informed decisions. The company operates in numerous countries and serves various industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, and others.

Over the past year, Todd Cello has engaged in multiple transactions involving the company's stock. The insider has sold a total of 25,328 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 17 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of TransUnion were trading at $95 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $18.90 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for TransUnion is $81.21 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.17.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's current valuation and future prospects.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.