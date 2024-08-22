On August 22, 2024, Director David Weinstein sold 6,026 shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc (NLCP, Financial) at a price of $20.56 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 63,823 shares of the company.

NewLake Capital Partners Inc is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, and management of specialized industrial properties leased to state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities.

Over the past year, David Weinstein has sold a total of 77,491 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for NewLake Capital Partners Inc shows a balance of insider activity, with 6 insider buys and 7 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of NewLake Capital Partners Inc were trading at $20.56 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $420.055 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 16.13, which is lower than both the industry median of 16.865 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $20.73, suggesting that NewLake Capital Partners Inc is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This sale by Director David Weinstein follows a trend of insider transactions that provides investors with insights into the perspectives of those closest to the company.

