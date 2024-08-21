Director Stuart Parker Sells 30,000 Shares of Kemper Corp (KMPR)

On August 21, 2024, Stuart Parker, Director at Kemper Corp (KMPR, Financial), executed a sale of 30,000 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Post transaction, the insider now owns 20,717 shares of Kemper Corp. The shares were sold at a price of $61.74, totaling $1,852,200.

Kemper Corp (KMPR, Financial) is a diversified insurance holding company, providing auto, home, life, and health insurance products. The company operates through multiple subsidiaries, offering a wide range of insurance solutions to meet the needs of a diverse clientele.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Kemper Corp shows a trend with 6 insider buys and only 1 insider sell, including the recent transaction by Stuart Parker. This pattern suggests a generally positive sentiment among insiders towards the company's stock, despite the recent sale by the insider.

Shares of Kemper Corp were trading at $61.74 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $4.00 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 79.63, significantly higher than both the industry median of 11.46 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Kemper Corp is $43.07 per share, which suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes. This valuation metric provides an additional reference point for evaluating whether the current stock price reflects the underlying value of the business.

The recent sale by Stuart Parker might raise questions among investors, especially given the stock's current valuation and the overall buying trend among other insiders. However, the transaction represents a partial divestment, as the insider still retains a significant number of shares in Kemper Corp.

