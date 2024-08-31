Global Markets Weekly Update

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

In the past week, global markets experienced significant movements influenced by central bank policies and economic data. The U.S. saw a rally in stock indexes driven by anticipated interest rate cuts, while Europe received a boost from the Paris Olympics. Japan's market showed modest gains, and China remained cautious ahead of key economic announcements. Other key markets such as Turkey and Peru also had notable developments.

United States

  • Investors celebrated the announcement of upcoming interest rate cuts by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index moved towards record highs, with small-caps outperforming large-caps.
  • Trading activity was light, with some of the lowest daily trading volumes of the summer.
  • Stocks jumped following Powell's speech at the Kansas City Fed’s annual economic symposium, hinting at a possible rate cut of 50 basis points in September.
  • Minutes from the Fed’s previous policy meeting indicated that a "vast majority" of participants saw a September cut as "likely appropriate."
  • Less-dovish commentary from some Fed officials later in the week caused markets to pull back slightly.
  • Economic data mostly in line with expectations, with S&P Global's estimate confirming a slump in manufacturing but healthy growth in services.
  • Existing home sales rose slightly, breaking a stretch of four monthly declines.
  • The Labor Department’s annual revision showed 818,000 fewer jobs added over the previous 12 months than originally reported, sending bond yields lower.

Market Indexes Changes

  • DJIA: 41,175.08 (+515.32, 9.25% YTD)
  • S&P 500: 5,634.61 (+80.36, 18.13% YTD)
  • Nasdaq Composite: 17,877.79 (+246.07, 19.10% YTD)
  • S&P MidCap 400: 3,096.25 (+84.87, 11.31% YTD)
  • Russell 2000: 2,218.70 (+76.78, 9.45% YTD)

Europe

  • The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 Index ended 1.31% higher, buoyed by hopes of interest rate cuts by the Fed and ECB.
  • Major stock indexes rose: Germany’s DAX (+1.70%), France’s CAC 40 (+1.71%), Italy’s FTSE MIB (+1.83%), and the UK’s FTSE 100 (+0.20%).
  • Eurozone business activity picked up in August, driven by the Paris Olympics, but manufacturing continued to shrink.
  • ECB reported a slowdown in wage growth, while Germany's economy showed signs of weakening.
  • ECB policymakers indicated a stronger case for rate cuts in September, with potential for further cuts this year.
  • Sweden’s Riksbank reduced its key policy rate by a quarter point to 3.5% and signaled more rate reductions ahead.
  • UK business activity continued to expand, with the PMI reading at its highest since April.

Japan

  • Japan’s stock markets made modest gains: Nikkei 225 (+0.8%) and TOPIX Index (+0.2%).
  • BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to monetary policy normalization.
  • Core consumer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in July, supporting the BoJ’s hawkish stance.
  • The yen strengthened against the USD, and the yield on the 10-year Japanese government bond rose to 0.90%.

China

  • Chinese stocks fell due to a light economic calendar and caution ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s speech.
  • Both the Shanghai Composite and CSI 300 Indexes recorded weekly declines, while the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong advanced.
  • China’s central bank kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged to protect bank profit margins.
  • Baidu reported lower-than-expected second-quarter revenue despite beating earnings forecasts.

Other Key Markets

Turkey
  • Turkey’s central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 50.0%.
  • Policymakers expect the disinflation process to gain strength due to tight monetary conditions and other factors.
Peru
  • Peru continues to experience political uncertainty but maintains healthy macroeconomic fundamentals.
  • Despite political turmoil, responsible macroeconomic policies have remained largely intact.
  • Recent populist measures passed by Congress could impact economic policymaking.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.