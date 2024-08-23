Full Year 2024 Rural Funds Group Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

James Powell - Rural Funds Group - General Manager:Investor Relations - Corporate Affairs and Sustainability



Good morning, and welcome to the financial results presentation for the Rural Funds Group for the full year ended June 30, 2024. For presenting today is David Bryant, Managing Director; Tim Sheridan, Chief Operating Officer; and Daniel Yap, Chief Financial Officer. (Event Instructions)



Daniel Yap - Rural Funds Group - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you, James. Good morning, everyone. As usual, I will present the financial results and capital management before handing over to David Bryant, who'll provide a portfolio and strategy update.



The first slide of this section outlines the key earnings results for the period. Revenue from property leasing increased by 8% compared to FY23. The increase is mainly due to additional rent being generated from the lease of macadamia orchards under development. Also contributing to property revenue growth was annual lease indexation and