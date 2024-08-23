On August 23, 2024, John Zimmer, the Executive Vice President, Treasurer, Secretary, and Chief Financial Officer of Core Molding Technologies Inc (CMT, Financial), sold 26,416 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 131,212 shares of the company.

Core Molding Technologies Inc, listed under the symbol CMT, is a manufacturer of sheet molding compound and a molder of fiberglass reinforced plastics. The company specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of SMC, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. Additionally, the company offers value-added services such as the assembly of components into subcomponents, priming, painting, and the installation of the final product.

Over the past year, John Zimmer has sold a total of 96,415 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within Core Molding Technologies Inc, where there have been 26 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Core Molding Technologies Inc were trading at $17.99 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $163.888 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 9.95, which is lower than both the industry median of 22.78 and the company's historical median.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.32, based on a GF Value of $13.62. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics such as the price-to-free cash flow, price-book ratio, and price-sales ratio.

