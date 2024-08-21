On August 21, 2024, Brandon O'Brien, Chief Financial Officer of CorVel Corp (CRVL, Financial), executed a sale of 1,000 shares of the company at a price of $314.98 per share. This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 6,502 shares of CorVel Corp.

CorVel Corp is a provider of healthcare management services and solutions for workers' compensation, auto and liability, group health, and disability insurance markets. The company offers services such as claims management, bill review, preferred provider networks, utilization management, case management, pharmacy services, directed care, and Medicare services.

Over the past year, Brandon O'Brien has sold a total of 4,113 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of CorVel Corp were trading at $314.98 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $5.39 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 69.75, significantly higher than the industry median of 11.46 and above the historical median for the company.

The stock's current price also reflects a significant premium according to the GF Value, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.32, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued. The GF Value of $239.30 is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

