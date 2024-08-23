On August 23, 2024, Peter Johnson, Director at Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT, Financial), executed a sale of 7,935 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 61,139 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc operates as a bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers a range of deposit and loan products and services.

Over the past year, Peter Johnson has sold a total of 18,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale continues a trend observed in the company, where insider transactions have predominantly been sales. In the past year, there have been 8 insider sales and only 2 insider buys.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc were priced at $14.26 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $118.648 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.70, which is above the industry median of 10.06.

The stock is considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.04, based on a GF Value of $13.70. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company’s future performance and valuation alignment.

