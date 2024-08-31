Anita Mahon, the Executive Vice President and Business Head of Healthcare at ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial), executed a sale of 25,670 shares of the company on August 21, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now directly owns 68,857 shares of the company.

ExlService Holdings Inc (EXLS, Financial) is a leading operations management and analytics company that helps its clients build and grow sustainable businesses. By integrating deep domain expertise, data analytics, and digital technologies, ExlService Holdings Inc delivers solutions that address complex business challenges and enable better decision-making and outcomes for its clients.

Over the past year, Anita Mahon has sold a total of 25,670 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for ExlService Holdings Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the recent transaction, shares of ExlService Holdings Inc were trading at $35.5. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $5.854 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.90, which is above the industry median of 25.24.

The stock is currently considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88, based on a GF Value of $40.54. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of ExlService Holdings Inc.

