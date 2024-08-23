On August 23, 2024, Sidney Deboer, a Director at Lithia Motors Inc (LAD, Financial), executed a sale of 11,938 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 46,129 shares of Lithia Motors Inc.

Lithia Motors Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company offers new and used vehicles, vehicle financing, warranties, insurance, and vehicle repair and maintenance services. It is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S., known for its extensive network of dealerships.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 16,938 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where Lithia Motors Inc has seen a total of 8 insider sales and no insider buys.

Shares of Lithia Motors Inc were trading at $290.86 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.96 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 9.61, which is lower than the industry median of 14.95 and also below the company’s historical median.

The GF Value of Lithia Motors Inc is estimated at $340.92, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.85. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock’s current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

