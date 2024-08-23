On August 23, 2024, Gregory Weinhoff, the Chief Business Officer of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC (CNTA, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 30,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 223,369 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC, listed under the symbol CNTA, operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering impactful medicines to patients. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC aims to bring innovative treatments across various diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC were priced at $12.24 on the date of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $1.456 billion.

The insider transaction history at Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC over the past year indicates a trend of more insider sales than purchases. Specifically, there have been six insider sales and no insider buys. This recent sale by Gregory Weinhoff aligns with the ongoing trend of insider behavior at the company.

For further details on the valuation metrics of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC, such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, interested individuals can refer to the GF Value for a comprehensive analysis.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and actions within the company.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.