On August 22, 2024, Robert Dean, Director at National Bank Holdings Corp (NBHC, Financial), executed a sale of 4,057 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 30,757 shares of National Bank Holdings Corp.

National Bank Holdings Corp is a bank holding company specializing in banking products and financial services to both consumer and commercial clients through various branches located primarily in the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,057 shares and has not made any purchases. The company has seen a total of 7 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

Shares of National Bank Holdings Corp were priced at $42 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $1.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 13.23, which is above the industry median of 10.06.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $40.73, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

