On August 23, 2024, Lucas Chang, Director at Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd (AOSL, Financial), executed a sale of 3,377 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 33,245 shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd is a designer, developer, and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM, TVS, HVIC, GaN/SiC, Power IC, and Digital Power products. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd provides its products for applications that include computing, consumer electronics, communication, industrial, and automotive markets.

Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd were priced at $38.06 on the day of the transaction. The company's market cap is approximately $1.11 billion.

Over the past year, there have been no insider purchases but 15 insider sales at Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd, indicating a trend of insider selling. The insider transaction history shows a consistent pattern of sales from various insiders, with no new shares being purchased.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.33, based on a GF Value of $28.57. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent sale by Director Lucas Chang might be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand current insider confidence levels and market valuations of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd.

