Csaba Sverha, Chief Financial Officer of Fabrinet (FN, Financial), sold 9,288 shares of the company on August 23, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,768 shares of Fabrinet.

Fabrinet is a global provider of precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. These services are crucial in the production of complex components and assemblies for the optical communication, automotive, industrial, and sensor markets.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,288 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Fabrinet were trading at $270.08, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 33.01, which is above both the industry median of 21.49 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to gauge the fair value of stocks, Fabrinet is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $155.82 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.73, indicating that the stock's current price is much higher than its estimated fair value.

Investors and analysts use these metrics to assess the stock's valuation and potential future performance. The recent insider transactions and the current valuation metrics provide important data points for stakeholders monitoring Fabrinet's stock.

