On August 23, 2024, Jeff Walsh, President of LDI Mortgage, a subsidiary of loanDepot Inc (LDI, Financial), sold 100,000 shares of the company at a price of $2.95 per share. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 4,072,128 shares of loanDepot Inc.

loanDepot Inc, headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California, operates as a nonbank consumer lender and retail mortgage lender in the United States. It offers a range of consumer credit products, including home loans, personal loans, and home equity loans.

Over the past year, Jeff Walsh has sold a total of 589,286 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for loanDepot Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders, with 24 insider sells and 7 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of loanDepot Inc were trading at $2.95 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $570.296 million. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for loanDepot Inc is $1.00 per share, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 2.95.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by Jeff Walsh aligns with the broader trend of insider selling at loanDepot Inc, which may be of interest to current and potential investors monitoring insider behaviors and company valuation metrics.

