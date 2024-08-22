On August 22, 2024, Corning Painter, CEO of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., executed a significant transaction by purchasing 10,000 shares of Orion SA (OEC, Financial). This acquisition was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns a total of 958,776 shares in the company.

Orion SA specializes in the production and marketing of carbon black, a material used in various applications including printing inks, plastics, and rubber products. The company's shares were priced at $17.69 on the day of the transaction, resulting in a market cap of approximately $1.056 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of Orion SA stands at 13.27, which is below both the industry median of 22.78 and the company's historical median. This valuation metric suggests a potentially lower price relative to earnings compared to peers and historical figures.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Orion SA is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.77. The GF Value of $22.96 is based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from past performance, and future business performance estimates.

Over the past year, Corning Painter has increased his holdings in Orion SA by purchasing a total of 30,000 shares. There have been six insider buys and only one insider sell during the same period, indicating a positive trend in insider confidence.

This recent purchase by the CEO aligns with an overall bullish pattern in insider transactions, potentially signaling a strong belief in the future prospects of Orion SA.

