Vladimir Shmunis, CEO and Chairman of RingCentral Inc (RNG, Financial), executed a sale of 94,258 shares in the company on August 22, 2024. The transaction was filed on August 23, 2024, as per the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 541,711 shares of RingCentral Inc.

RingCentral Inc, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, enables businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect. This technology-driven company offers a wide range of services designed to enhance business communications for better customer engagement and increased productivity.

Over the past year, Vladimir Shmunis has sold a total of 456,304 shares and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for RingCentral Inc shows a trend with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

On the day of the sale, shares of RingCentral Inc were trading at $32.73, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.104 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of RingCentral Inc is estimated at $43.87 per share, suggesting that the stock is Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.75.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, as it provides insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

