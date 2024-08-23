On August 23, 2024, Jerome Grant, CEO of Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 68,000 shares of the company. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 136,443 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI, Financial) specializes in providing postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. The company operates schools across the United States.

Over the past year, Jerome Grant has sold a total of 68,000 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc were trading at $17.53 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $932.559 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 34.66, which is above the industry median of 18.13.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $9.76, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.8. This suggests that Universal Technical Institute Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future prospects and valuation alignment.

