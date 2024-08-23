On August 23, 2024, Jane Henderson, the Chief Financial Officer of Apogee Therapeutics Inc (APGE, Financial), sold 6,000 shares of the company at a price of $48.26 per share. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 200,871 shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc.

Apogee Therapeutics Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of various therapies aimed at treating diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The company's focus includes a pipeline of novel therapeutic products.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at Apogee Therapeutics Inc shows a total of 5 insider sells and no insider buys. The insider, Jane Henderson, has sold a total of 6,000 shares and has not purchased any shares within this timeframe.

The shares of Apogee Therapeutics Inc were trading at $48.26 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.74 billion. This valuation reflects the company's current price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

