On August 23, 2024, T Uchida, Chief Financial Officer of Palomar Holdings Inc (PLMR, Financial), executed a sale of 1,750 shares of the company at a price of $99 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 20,594 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc.

Palomar Holdings Inc is a specialty insurance company that focuses on providing insurance solutions for residential and commercial clients who require specialized products, such as earthquake, wind, and flood insurance.

Over the past year, T Uchida has sold a total of 26,059 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 52 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Palomar Holdings Inc were trading at $99 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.596 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 25.69, which is above the industry median of 11.46.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $95.80, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale could be of interest to current and potential investors, as insider transactions can provide insights into how the company's top executives view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

