On August 22, 2024, John Hall, CEO of Intapp Inc (INTA, Financial), executed a sale of 48,982 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. The transaction occurred with shares priced at $43.18, resulting in a total sale amount of approximately $2,115,000. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,027,775 shares of Intapp Inc.

Intapp Inc specializes in software solutions that address the unique challenges faced by professionals in the legal, financial, and consulting sectors. The company's offerings are designed to enhance client success by improving data-driven outcomes and operational efficiencies.

Over the past year, John Hall has sold a total of 501,220 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within Intapp Inc, where there have been 98 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

The shares of Intapp Inc were trading at $43.18 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.21 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for the stock is $36.30, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

