Release Date: August 23, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Polynovo Ltd (CALZF, Financial) reported a 57% increase in total revenue, reaching AUD104.8 million.

NovoSorb product sales grew by 54%, contributing AUD92 million to the total revenue.

The company achieved a full-year net profit after tax of AUD5.3 million, a significant turnaround from the prior year's loss of AUD4.9 million.

Polynovo Ltd (CALZF) expanded its global footprint, now present in 41 countries with commercial sales in 29 of them.

The company has successfully enrolled 120 patients in the BARDA trial, reaching an important milestone for FDA approval.

Negative Points

The company faces challenges in pushing for price increases without appearing to gouge customers.

There are uncertainties regarding the timeline for FDA approval of new products, which could impact future growth.

Polynovo Ltd (CALZF) is experiencing competitive pressure, particularly from Integra, which is expected to return to the burns market by 2026.

The company has significant exposure to market risks in emerging markets like India, where bureaucratic hurdles can delay product rollouts.

Despite strong revenue growth, the company is cautious about providing specific growth forecasts for FY25, indicating potential uncertainties ahead.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you give us a sense of where you are on product development for synthetic allograft and antimicrobial products? When do you expect to file for 510(k) approval and launch these products?

A: We have the core products ready but prefer to test them with multiple surgeons to ensure we have the target product profile right before filing for 510(k). We aim to provide a comprehensive package including the product, protocol, and educational platform. This deliberate approach means we are taking our time to ensure everything is right before market launch. (Swami Raote, CEO)

Q: How do you think about the growth outlook for FY25, particularly in the United States?

A: We are focused on growth and ensuring we deliver first to our core constituency, which is burn surgeons, and then expanding to trauma surgeons. Our unit growth is much higher than revenue growth in the US, and we are targeting difficult clinical problems to build a strong evidence base. The US remains a significant growth story for us for the next 5 to 10 years. (Swami Raote, CEO)

Q: Has the recent local coverage determination by CMS affected the use of NovoSorb BTM for diabetic foot ulcers?

A: We are focused on limb salvage in an inpatient setting rather than outpatient or physician's office settings. Once we get PMA approval for BTM, we will work on getting the right CMS support. Our current focus is on limb salvage, which we believe has substantial advantages over other products. (Swami Raote, CEO)

Q: What is the expected timeline for PMA approval now that the BARDA trial is completed?

A: We have applied for a sprint conversation with the FDA and expect to submit by November. Typically, the FDA process takes about a year, so we are hopeful for approval by November next year. However, this timeline could vary based on FDA's review process. (Swami Raote, CEO)

Q: How are you thinking about gross margins for next year given the diversification of sales outside the US?

A: We expect our margins to remain strong. The US market, which attracts the highest pricing, will continue to be dominant. While other markets like India will grow in volume, they will not significantly impact margins in FY25. (Jan Gielen, CFO)

Q: Can you provide more details on the capacity of the new manufacturing facility and current utilization?

A: The new facility will cost around $26 million, with the majority of the CapEx spend in FY25. The plant will become operational in December 2025. Currently, we are running at about 60% capacity with two shifts, and we have enough capacity to meet demand until the new facility is online. (Jan Gielen, CFO)

Q: What are your expectations for India following the first tender win?

A: India is a complex market, but we are focusing on major burn centers. We expect volumes to increase significantly throughout FY25. India has already become our number two burn market, and we are working on multiple state government tenders to further expand our reach. (Swami Raote, CEO)

Q: How should shareholders understand operational leverage moving forward?

A: We expect operational leverage to improve in FY25 and beyond, but we will continue to reinvest in growing the business, including R&D and clinical evidence. Our focus remains on top-line growth while maintaining a balanced approach to profitability. (Jan Gielen, CFO)

Q: What sort of acquisitions would Polynovo be interested in?

A: We are looking at acquisitions that could enhance our sales force, technology, or product range. However, our primary focus remains on growing our existing business and leveraging the significant opportunities we already have. (David Williams, Chairman)

Q: How do you think about the total addressable market for existing products and current market penetration?

A: The current target market for advanced skin substitutes is around $2 billion to $2.5 billion. However, the need is much larger, especially in underserved markets. We are focused on shifting the standard of care in developed markets and expanding into emerging markets. (Swami Raote, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.