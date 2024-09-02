What's Driving Victoria's Secret & Co's Surprising 14% Stock Rally?

Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO, Financial), a renowned name in the retail-cyclical sector, has experienced a notable stock price change recently. Over the past week, the company's stock price has decreased by 2.86%, yet it has gained an impressive 13.98% over the last three months. Currently, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.9 billion with a stock price of $24.31. According to GuruFocus's valuation, the stock is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of $34.49, despite being considered a possible value trap three months ago.

Company Overview

Victoria's Secret & Co operates globally, offering a wide range of lingerie, pajamas, and beauty products. The company aims to provide a seamless shopping experience through its extensive online and physical store presence. As a single-segment entity, it focuses on delivering high-quality products and services to its customers worldwide.

1828072623502946304.png

Assessing Profitability

Victoria's Secret holds a moderate Profitability Rank of 5/10. The company's operating margin stands at 3.98%, which is better than 51.26% of its peers. Its Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 32.73%, surpassing 90.73% of competitors. Additionally, its Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are 2.32% and 4.89% respectively, indicating efficient management of assets and investments. Despite these strong figures, the company has only been profitable for four out of the last ten years.

1828072734316457984.png

Growth Metrics

The company's Growth Rank is low at 1/10, reflecting very limited growth compared to its peers. However, it has a 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share of 9.80%, which is better than 58.52% of its competitors. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a decline of 1.80%, yet it still outperforms 33.06% of its peers. Notably, the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is 66.70%, significantly higher than 89.25% of competitors.

1828072821163716608.png

Major Stakeholders

Top holders of Victoria's Secret stock include PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio), holding 1,787,373 shares (2.28%), followed by Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 443,706 shares (0.57%), and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) with 256,557 shares (0.33%). These significant investments reflect confidence in the company's market position and future potential.

Competitive Landscape

Victoria's Secret competes with other notable companies in the retail-cyclical sector. Guess? Inc (GES, Financial) has a market cap of $1.16 billion, Buckle Inc (BKE, Financial) is valued at $2.22 billion, and Chico's FAS Inc (CHS, Financial) stands at $937.041 million. These companies represent the competitive environment in which Victoria's Secret operates, each with unique strengths and market strategies.

Conclusion

Victoria's Secret & Co's recent stock performance, marked by a significant quarterly gain, highlights its resilience and potential for recovery. The company's strong profitability metrics and strategic market positioning suggest a promising outlook, despite its low growth rank. Investors should consider the current undervaluation as a potential opportunity, keeping in mind the historical caution suggested by its past GF Valuation. As the retail landscape evolves, Victoria's Secret appears well-prepared to maintain and expand its market presence.

