Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Prospects of Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Author's Avatar

Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts with its strong financial performance. Currently trading at $562.61 per share, the company has experienced a daily increase of 1.02%, despite a slight decline of 2.69% over the past three months. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that Martin Marietta Materials Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

1828085196428308480.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary ranking system developed by GuruFocus, assessing stocks based on five key valuation aspects. These aspects have been proven to correlate strongly with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. A higher GF Score typically indicates a higher potential for returns. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 representing the highest potential for outperformance.

With a GF Score of 94 out of 100, Martin Marietta Materials Inc demonstrates a strong potential for market outperformance, driven by excellent growth and momentum metrics, although its GF Value rank suggests a need for cautious valuation assessment.

Understanding Martin Marietta Materials Inc's Business

Martin Marietta Materials Inc, with a market cap of $34.38 billion and annual sales of $6.62 billion, is a leading U.S. producer of construction aggregates like crushed stone, sand, and gravel. In 2023, the company sold 199 million tons of aggregates. Its key markets include Texas, Colorado, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, which make up the bulk of its sales. Additionally, Martin Marietta Materials Inc produces cement in Texas and utilizes its aggregates in its asphalt and ready-mixed concrete businesses. The company's magnesia specialties business produces magnesia-based chemical products and dolomitic lime.

1828085294583410688.png

Financial Strength and Profitability

Martin Marietta Materials Inc's financial robustness is reflected in its impressive Interest Coverage ratio of 17.44, indicating a strong ability to meet its interest obligations. The company's strategic debt management is evidenced by a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.72, showcasing a solid financial foundation.

The company's profitability is equally commendable, with a Operating Margin increase to 23.73% in 2023 from 18.68% in 2019. This consistent improvement highlights its efficiency in converting revenues into profits, further supported by a rising Gross Margin over the past five years.

Growth Trajectory

Martin Marietta Materials Inc's commitment to growth is evident from its high Growth rank. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 12.9% surpasses 66.04% of its peers in the Building Materials industry. Additionally, its EBITDA has grown impressively over the past five years, emphasizing its ongoing expansion and operational efficiency.

1828085391203397632.png

Conclusion

Considering Martin Marietta Materials Inc's robust financial strength, impressive profitability, and consistent growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore more companies with strong GF Scores through the GF Score Screen.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.