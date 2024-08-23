On August 23, 2024, Sherry Buck, Director at Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial), sold 500 shares of the company at a price of $583.47 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 2,193 shares of Lennox International Inc.

Lennox International Inc (LII, Financial) specializes in climate control solutions for heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates through multiple segments, including Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration, providing a wide range of products and services globally.

Over the past year, Sherry Buck has sold a total of 500 shares and has not purchased any shares of the company. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Lennox International Inc were trading at $583.47 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $20.71 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 32.24, which is above both the industry median of 15.53 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Lennox International Inc is estimated at $359.95 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.62.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at Lennox International Inc.

