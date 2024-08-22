Insider Sale: Director Lewis Ferguson Sells Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

On August 22, 2024, Lewis Ferguson, Director at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial), executed a sale of 1,550 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on August 26, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,748 shares in the company.

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI, Financial) specializes in providing high-speed Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications services to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. The company operates a large-scale, facilities-based network that spans across North America, Europe, and selected markets in Asia.

Over the past year, Lewis Ferguson has sold a total of 5,150 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Cogent Communications Holdings Inc, where insider transactions have predominantly been sales. In the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy compared to 40 insider sells.

On the date of the latest transaction by the insider, shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc were priced at $72.62. This valuation brings the market cap of the company to approximately $3.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 80.30, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 16.015.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc is estimated at $105.80 per share, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.69. This assessment indicates a "Possible Value Trap, Think Twice" scenario based on the GF Value.

The valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with historical trading multiples and future business performance estimates, contribute to the GF Value calculation. These factors are adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past returns and growth, as well as future performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects.

