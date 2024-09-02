Jonathan Lyall, the Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Development at Champion Homes Inc (SKY, Financial), sold 10,000 shares of the company on August 23, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of Champion Homes Inc.

Champion Homes Inc specializes in the manufacture of modular and manufactured homes, offering a variety of products to meet the housing needs across different markets.

Over the past year, Jonathan Lyall has sold a total of 22,448 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of Champion Homes Inc were priced at $89.9. The company's market cap stood at approximately $5.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company is 37.69, significantly higher than both the industry median of 12.715 and the historical median for the company.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used to determine fair stock pricing, Champion Homes Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $60.87 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.48, indicating that the stock's current price is higher than its estimated fair value.

This valuation insight, combined with the insider selling trend, might be of interest to current and potential investors for assessing the stock's current market position and future movements.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.