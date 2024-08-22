On August 22, 2024, Anand Buch, Chief Strategy Officer of Crexendo Inc (CXDO, Financial), executed a sale of 28,900 shares of the company at a price of $5.01 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 548,139 shares of Crexendo Inc.

Crexendo Inc is a company that provides a business optimization suite of cloud business communication and collaboration solutions, including voice, data, collaboration, and managed services. The company's solutions are designed to help businesses increase productivity and profitability by integrating communication tools into their operational workflow.

Over the past year, Anand Buch has sold a total of 131,452 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction follows a pattern observed in the insider transaction history for Crexendo Inc, which shows a total of 10 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Crexendo Inc were trading at $5.01 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of $129.301 million. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 48.40, which is above the industry median of 16.015.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $3.67, indicating that with a trading price of $5.01, Crexendo Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation metrics and the recent trading price relative to its GF Value.

