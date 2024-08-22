On August 22, 2024, Richard Cardin, Director of United States Lime & Minerals Inc (USLM, Financial), executed a sale of 12,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be viewed in detail through the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 14,300 shares of the company.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc is engaged in the extraction and processing of high-quality limestone and minerals. These products are used in a variety of applications including the construction, steel, environmental, and agriculture industries.

Over the past year, the insider transaction history at United States Lime & Minerals Inc shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 5 insider sells. Richard Cardin has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases during the same period.

On the valuation front, shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc were trading at $77.88 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $2.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 27.12, which is above both the industry median of 16.375 and the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $41.21, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.89. This suggests that United States Lime & Minerals Inc is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to inform their investment decisions in United States Lime & Minerals Inc.

