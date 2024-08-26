On August 26, 2024, Kristin Pruitt, President of Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN, Financial), executed a sale of 12,000 shares of the company at a price of $67.06 per share. This transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this sale, the insider now owns 10,252 shares of Lakeland Financial Corp.

Lakeland Financial Corp, based in Warsaw, Indiana, operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank which provides various commercial and retail banking, wealth advisory, and investment management services in Indiana.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 12,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The broader insider transaction trend at Lakeland Financial Corp shows a predominance of selling activities, with 16 insider sells and only 3 insider buys over the last year.

The shares of Lakeland Financial Corp were trading at $67.06 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $1.72 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 17.20, which is above the industry median of 10.33.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Lakeland Financial Corp is considered Fairly Valued with a GF Value of $74.04. The price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.91, suggesting that the stock is trading at a fair value.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock’s valuation metrics such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow alongside historical trading multiples and future business performance estimates.

