Intel Seeks Advisors Amidst Potential Activist Investor Threats

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Intel (INTC, Financial) is facing significant challenges after a disappointing Q2 performance, missing both top and bottom-line estimates, and issuing weak Q3 guidance. According to reports, Intel has hired advisors from Morgan Stanley (MS, Financial) and possibly other firms to prepare for potential battles with activist investors.

Key Points:

  • Intel's stock has dropped 60% year-to-date, making it a potential target for activist investors.
  • Intel has lost significant market share to Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, Financial) and NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), particularly in the AI and data center segments. In Q2, Intel's Data Center and AI segment revenue fell by 3%, while AMD's surged by 115%, and NVDA's revenue skyrocketed by 262% last quarter.
  • Potential activist investors may push for further cost reductions and a sharper focus on AI and core businesses. Intel has already announced a 15% workforce reduction, a 20% cut to its 2024 capex, and suspended its dividend.
  • Intel has a history of divesting non-core assets. In October 2022, it spun off Mobileye Global (MBLY, Financial), and in February, it spun off Altera into a standalone FPGA company. In September 2023, it sold a 10% stake in IMS Nanofabrication to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM, Financial) for $4.3 billion.
  • Intel needs more capital to support its "IDM 2.0" strategy, which focuses on technology leadership and transitioning to a foundry model. For context, Intel's cash flow from operations for the first half of 2024 was $1.07 billion, compared to nearly $9.0 billion a decade earlier.

In summary, Intel's leadership is in a vulnerable position as the company's turnaround plan struggles and it continues to miss out on significant growth opportunities in the semiconductor industry. While some cost-cutting measures have been implemented, activist investors may push for even more drastic actions.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.