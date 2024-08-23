On August 23, 2024, FAULDERS C THOMAS III, Director at ePlus Inc (PLUS, Financial), executed a sale of 2,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,341 shares of ePlus Inc.

ePlus Inc (PLUS, Financial) is a provider of information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes through the consolidation of hardware, software licensing, and associated services.

The shares were sold at a price of $93.13, valuing the transaction at approximately $186,260. This sale contributes to a total of 2,000 shares sold by the insider over the past year, with no recorded purchases in the same timeframe. The broader insider transaction trend at ePlus Inc shows a total of 15 insider sales and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock's market cap stands at approximately $2.55 billion. ePlus Inc's price-earnings ratio is 23.29, positioned below the industry median of 25.7 but above the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ePlus Inc is estimated at $66.06 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.41. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor from GuruFocus, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent insider activity might interest investors as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and future prospects in relation to its financial performance and market position.

