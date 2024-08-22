Director Jennifer Mcpeek executed a sale of 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE, Financial) on August 22, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,109 shares of the company.

Cboe Global Markets Inc operates as an exchange holding company offering trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX), and multi-asset volatility products.

On the date of the transaction, shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc were priced at $206.11. The company's market cap is approximately $22.30 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.52, indicating a premium compared to the industry median of 17.965.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Cboe Global Markets Inc is estimated at $117.68 per share, making the stock Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.75.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys and 14 insider sells at Cboe Global Markets Inc. The insider, Jennifer Mcpeek, has sold a total of 2,000 shares and has not made any purchases during this period.

This insider activity occurs amidst a backdrop where the stock is trading at a high multiple of earnings and above its GF Value, suggesting a cautious approach by insiders in a potentially overvalued market environment.

