On August 22, 2024, Reuven Spiegel, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, purchased 3,885 shares of Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL, Financial) at a price of $38.98 per share. This transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now owns a total of 20,163 shares of the company.

Delek Logistics Partners LP operates as a growth-oriented master limited partnership focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets. These assets are primarily used in the gathering, transporting, and storing of crude oil.

The recent purchase by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been a total of 2 insider buys and 2 insider sells within the company.

On the valuation front, Delek Logistics Partners LP has a market cap of $1.834 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 13.40, which is above the industry median of 10.93. This ratio also exceeds the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $50.16, suggesting that Delek Logistics Partners LP is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.78.

This insider buying activity could be a signal to investors about the perceived value of the stock at current prices, especially in the context of its GF Value and market performance metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.