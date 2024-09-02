Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE, Financial), a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels, recently witnessed a significant insider transaction. Jonathan Grandon, the Chief Administrative Officer, sold 2,219 shares of the company on August 26, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 15,884 shares of Franklin Electric Co Inc.

Over the past year, Jonathan Grandon has sold a total of 3,610 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Franklin Electric Co Inc were priced at $103.02. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $4.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 25.61, which is above both the industry median of 21.705 and the historical median for the company.

The stock's valuation can also be assessed through the GF Value, which is set at $95.60. With the current price of $103.02, Franklin Electric Co Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence in the company's future prospects. Franklin Electric Co Inc continues to be a significant player in its industry, with stable valuation metrics that reflect its market position and future growth expectations.

