On August 23, 2024, Kimberly Cook-Nelson, EVP & Chief Nuclear Officer of Entergy Corp (ETR, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company.

Entergy Corp (ETR, Financial) is a major utility company engaged in the production and distribution of electricity. The company operates in several states across the southern United States, providing electric power to millions of customers and playing a crucial role in regional energy infrastructure.

Over the past year, Kimberly Cook-Nelson has sold a total of 8,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within Entergy Corp, where there have been 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

Shares of Entergy Corp were trading at $118.81 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $25.55 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 14.29, which is below both the industry median of 14.95 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Entergy Corp is $103.59 per share, making the stock modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.15.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future performance or stock valuation adjustments.

