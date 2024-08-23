On August 23, 2024, Volker Weng, Vice President of BorgWarner Inc (BWA, Financial), sold 19,692 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $33.74 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 92,271.96 shares of BorgWarner Inc.

BorgWarner Inc is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company's products help enhance vehicle performance, propulsion efficiency, stability, and air quality.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,692 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 9 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The shares of BorgWarner Inc were trading at $33.74 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.70 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 10.87, which is lower than the industry median of 15.09 and also below the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of BorgWarner Inc is estimated at $41.03 per share, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and stock valuation perceptions at BorgWarner Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.