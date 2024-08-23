Insider Sale: Kenneth Siegel Divests Shares of Loews Corp (L)

Senior Vice President Kenneth Siegel sold 6,993 shares of Loews Corp (L, Financial) on August 23, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company.

Loews Corp operates as a diversified company with businesses in the insurance, energy, hospitality, and packaging industries. The company's subsidiaries include CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipelines, Loews Hotels & Co, and Altium Packaging.

Over the past year, Kenneth Siegel has sold a total of 19,687 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale is part of a broader trend observed at Loews Corp, where insider transactions over the past year have included 2 buys and 37 sells.

On the date of the sale, shares of Loews Corp were trading at $80.21, giving the company a market cap of approximately $17.66 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 11.80, slightly above the industry median but below the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Loews Corp, the stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1. This assessment is based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking ownership changes and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics, such as the price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow.

